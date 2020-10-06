Trevor Noah: Trump Testing Positive For Coronavirus Isn't Karma

Trevor Noah says it was just a matter of time before President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19.

In recent months, Trump and his inner circle were repeatedly seen attending crowded events while flouting mask-wearing rules and social distancing guidelines. And now, after Trump announced his positive test result early Friday morning, a growing number of officials ― including GOP lawmakers, Trump’s reelection campaign staff and senior White House aides ― have also tested positive.

“I know some people are saying this is karma catching up to Trump,” “The Daily Show” host said on Monday. “But guys, a massive outbreak at the White House is not karma, it’s consequences.”

“It’s not karma to get hit by lightning when you’re standing on the roof of a skyscraper holding a metal rod while there’s lightning. The universe didn’t do that shit to you. You did that shit to yourself,” Noah added.

