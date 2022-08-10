Trevor Noah Names The Weird Crime That Might Finally Take Down Trump

Considering all of the things Donald Trump is being investigated for, Trevor Noah was somewhat surprised by this week’s FBI search of the former president’s Florida residence.

“Wouldn’t it be weird if this is the thing that takes Trump down?” “The Daily Show” host asked Tuesday. “We thought it would be something like conspiracy or bribery or blackmail. But no ― Trump got busted for taking work home with him.”

Trump announced Monday that the FBI had raided his Mar-a-Lago resort and home. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating whether he removed classified materials from the White House after his term ended.

Trump is also facing an assortment of other inquiries into his conduct as well as criminal and civil investigations into his company’s business and tax dealings.