Trevor Noah Taunts Trump After His Secret Fear Was Exposed In Court Docs

The "Daily Show" host called this Trump statement "one of the most crazy defenses I've ever heard."
Trevor Noah on Thursday night spotted what he called “one of the most crazy defenses I’ve ever heard” in a recent court case involving Donald Trump.

That would be the former president’s claim that he’s afraid of protesters throwing fruit at him, possibly even killing him with produce.

There’s no tape of Trump’s statements, so Noah and “Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta reenacted parts of it based on the deposition transcript uncovered this week by The Daily Beast.

“No comedy writer is going to come up with something funnier than this,” he promised:

