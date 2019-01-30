Trevor Noah Ridicules Trump For His Use Of Mind Games With Howard Schultz

When former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz announced that he was considering an independent campaign for president, he was greeted with derision by many people, Trevor Noah said. But there was one who seemed elated by the news: Donald Trump.

The president even goaded Schultz with a tweet:

Howard Schultz doesn’t have the “guts” to run for President! Watched him on @60Minutes last night and I agree with him that he is not the “smartest person.” Besides, America already has that! I only hope that Starbucks is still paying me their rent in Trump Tower! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

And for anyone who was unclear about the intent of Trump’s tweet, the president reiterated his view at a fundraiser on Monday night:

Trump told the crowd at the Trump Hotel tonight fundraiser that he was trying to get Howard Schultz into the race with his tweet earlier today because he thinks he'll help him, per attendee. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 29, 2019

“Trump is so smooth, man,” Noah said Tuesday. “He tries reverse psychology on Howard Schultz and then tells everyone he’s doing reverse psychology.”

