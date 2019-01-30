Trevor Noah Ridicules Trump For His Use Of Mind Games With Howard Schultz

When former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz announced that he was considering an independent campaign for president, he was greeted with derision by many people, Trevor Noah said. But there was one who seemed elated by the news: Donald Trump.
The president even goaded Schultz with a tweet:
And for anyone who was unclear about the intent of Trump’s tweet, the president reiterated his view at a fundraiser on Monday night:
“Trump is so smooth, man,” Noah said Tuesday. “He tries reverse psychology on Howard Schultz and then tells everyone he’s doing reverse psychology.”
Check out the video above to see what Noah said about former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.).
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter