Trevor Noah Explains Why Trump Couldn't Declassify Something Mentally If He Tried

Trevor Noah had a unique take on former President Donald Trump’s claims he could declassify government documents using only the power of his mind.
Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday that as president, “You can declassify just by saying, ‘It’s declassified.’ Even by thinking about it.”
“Trump is saying that he declassified these documents just by thinking about it, which I don’t even believe,” Noah said Thursday on “The Daily Show.” “Because it’ll be the first time in his life that Trump has thought something and not said it out loud. Think about it. This is a man who thought to himself: ‘Ooh, if I wasn’t related to my daughter, I would date her.’ And then he told everyone on TV.”
“And by the way, if this all happened in his head, you do realize that means now the FBI is going to have to raid his brain for the evidence,” Noah added. “That’s going to be a nightmare for them.”
Watch Noah’s roast on “The Daily Show” below: