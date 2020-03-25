Trevor Noah Proposes A Genius Hack To Sidestep Trump's Coronavirus Misinformation

Trevor Noah has proposed a solution to limit President Donald Trump’s spread of misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Daily Show” host, who’s been delivering his roasts from his New York City apartment after shutting down production of the show, blasted Trump’s repeated efforts to downplay the outbreak, his claim that it would “miraculously” resolve itself and most recently, his touting of unproven treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

At a press conference Thursday, Trump repeatedly singled out anti-malarial drug chloroquine and falsely claimed it was approved for the treatment of COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has not been approved as a coronavirus treatment.

Frustrated that patients who need the medication to treat pre-existing conditions are now struggling to get it, Noah suggested a solution.

“You know what we need to do with Donald Trump?” he said. “The same way they bleep out curse words in rap videos, we need to start bleeping out Trump’s misinformation in his press briefings.”

Check out how Noah’s demonstration of how that might go down below: