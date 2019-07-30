Trevor Noah: Trump Is Furious People Keep Bringing Up Race When He Says Something Racist

President Donald Trump is convinced he’s the victim of racism, and that’s not so difficult to understand, Trevor Noah said Monday on “The Daily Show.”

“Many people say Trump’s words are clearly racist,” Noah said. “But Trump says it’s the black people who are the true racists because they keep bringing up race every time someone says something racist.”

Noah’s takedown was part of a wide-ranging Trump-slamming monologue about the “commander in beef.”

Check it out in the clip above.