Trevor Noah says this may seem like a dumb decision at first, but if you take a moment to really think about it, you’ll realize it was a “really fucking dumb decision.”

The Trump administration reserved 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, which is enough for 50 million people. Now the administration is under fire for declining to purchase millions more when it had the chance.

Former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday that the White House turned down multiple offers to purchase additional vaccine doses for the first half of 2021.

“Pfizer has gone ahead and entered into agreement with other countries to sell them some of that vaccine in the second quarter of 2021,” Gottlieb told CNBC.

The decision means that there could be a delay in acquiring more doses until Pfizer has completed its international contracts.

″That’s the art of the deal right there, baby,” Noah said Tuesday on “The Daily Show.” “Pfizer thought that they could pull a fast one on Trump by offering to sell him lifesaving vaccines. But my man Trump was like ‘no deal,’ so now Europe is stuck with all those vaccines and that means more corona for everyone here in America.”

