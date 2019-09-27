Trevor Noah zeroed in Thursday on the relatively brief length of the whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal.

The complaint red-flagged Trump’s use of presidential power “to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election” during a July phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate election rival Joe Biden for personal gain, the whistleblower alleged, and White House officials tried to cover up the phone call.

Noah said on “The Daily Show” that the complaint is “really bad” for Trump.

“What’s even worse, is that this entire complaint is only nine pages long, which means people might actually read it,” the host said. “Hell, if it had a few pictures, Trump himself might even read it.”

Noah contrasted the whistleblower’s brevity with the length of Robert Mueller’s report.

“Nobody wants to read 500 pages,” he said. “You could give me the secret to eternal life, but if it’s 500 pages I’ll be like, ’I’ll just die, it’s fine.’”

