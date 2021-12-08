Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Can't Believe Goal — And With Good Reason

You might not believe Trevor Zegras’ assist on Sonny Milano’s goal when you see it. (Watch below.)

Don’t worry, Zegras didn’t believe it either.

The Anaheim Ducks teammates hooked up on one of the coolest scores of the NHL season against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Stationed behind the Sabres’ goal, Zegras snatched up the puck like he had a lacrosse stick and flipped the puck in the air to Milano, who volleyed it into the net.

Zegras was so stunned he placed his hands on his head as if to say, “Did that really happen?”

It did and it helped the Ducks to a 2-0 victory on enemy ice.

“I still can’t believe it worked,” Zegras said, per The Associated Press. “It’s pretty funny. I’ve tried it a couple of times and haven’t even come close. For him to whack it out of the air and keep it under the crossbar was pretty incredible.”