Trey Anastasio Fans Blown Away When 7-Year-Old Joins Him On Stage For 'Bug'

Phish frontman Trey Anastasio received some unexpected help during a solo show in Michigan on Monday when he spotted a 7-year-old girl in the audience with a sign asking: “Can I sing Bug with u?”

According to Relix, Anastasio asked the young fan’s mother if she could do exactly that.

Then, Jovi Crusen delivered an unforgettable rendition of the song from the 2000 Phish album “Farmhouse.” She had the audience cheering ― and Anastasio grinning from ear to ear:

“I wasn’t nervous but I had to take a big breath just to keep the tears away,” Jovi told the JamBase website. “I like ‘Bug’ because I get to raise my voice and sometimes yell ‘Bug!’ It’s fun to sing.”