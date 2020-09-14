See Sacha Baron Cohen As Abbie Hoffman In 'Trial Of The Chicago 7' Trailer

Sacha Baron Cohen stars in a new movie trailer about a time of historical unrest. Sound familiar?

Only “The Trial of the Chicago 7” takes place in the late 1960s. And Cohen plays the late Yippie leader Abbie Hoffman in Aaron Sorkin’s long-awaited feature film. The preview dropped on Sunday. (See it below.)

In the clip, Cohen revels in righteousness as the activist, who helped organize an infamous anti-Vietnam War protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The ensuing clashes with police and National Guard troops landed Hoffman and cohorts in court for a famous trial after they were accused of inciting rioting.

“It’s a revolution,” Cohen’s Hoffman says. “We may have to hurt someone’s feelings.”

A tense courtroom showdown features Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s prosecutor grilling Hoffman about his intent. “I’m concerned you have to think about it,” Gordon-Levitt’s Richard Schultz says.

“Give me a moment, friend,” Hoffman responds. “I’ve never been on trial for my thoughts before.”

Fight the good fight, Borat.

Among other intriguing casting choices are Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale.

The movie premieres on Netflix Oct. 16.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!