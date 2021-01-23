Tributes poured in on social media for Larry King following the legendary TV host’s death on Saturday at the age of 87.
Celebrities, journalists, political figures, former colleagues and more described the iconic interviewer best known for his long-running CNN show “Larry King Live” as a “legend,” “hero” and “master” of his trade.
CNN President Jeff Zucker remembered King as “the scrappy young man from Brooklyn” whose interviews “truly put the network on the international stage.”
Others shared anecdotes, images and clips of King in action:
