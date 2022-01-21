Meat Loaf has been remembered as an “absolute one off” in tributes to the rock icon, who died on Thursday at the age of 74.
Some fans recalled their memorable encounters with the flamboyant Grammy Award-winning musician and actor, born Marvin Lee Aday, in his honor.
Read some of the tributes that have flooded Twitter here:
I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century - https://t.co/RxoH36OYHw— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022
… he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful …— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022
R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022
We're incredibly saddened to hear the news about classic rock legend Meat Loaf's passing. A powerful force in music who has left behind a huge legacy, our thoughts are with his loved ones and fans today. pic.twitter.com/6CsoPFqq2k— AbsoluteClassicRock (@AbsoluteClassic) January 21, 2022
Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️— Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022
😢
RIP Meat Loaf. Always a brilliant albeit terrifying interview. In 2016, I remember vividly how he had this silver dragon-headed cane, which he liked to wave around and bash on the floor for dramatic measure as he delivered the best quotes. What a legend. https://t.co/PsliY5U8Xy— Tom Bryant (@MirrorTom) January 21, 2022
RIP Meat Loaf, 74.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2022
One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.
A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn
God I loved Bat Out of Hell. Soundtrack to my youth. Sad news RIP Meatloaf. Extraordinary voice Phenomenonal character 😢 pic.twitter.com/mZZHK6ekrt— Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) January 21, 2022
Much will be said about Meat Loaf in the coming days & his incredible career…but Eddie will always be my earliest and fondest memory of him! My condolences to Pearl & Scott and to all who knew him…🙏 #RIPMeatLoaf pic.twitter.com/f06vkN1XQl— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) January 21, 2022
Sad to hear about the death of Meat Loaf - a mark of the man was that when he had to cancel a gig in Newcastle one time, he let #nufc fans fire penalties at him by way of an apology.— Joel Goldman 🏆 (@mightyscoop) January 21, 2022
This man had a name… His name was Meat Loaf. pic.twitter.com/q0WelZ9zVE
Oh man. As someone who grew up with no interest in the conventional idea of the rockstar, Meat Loaf was the embodiment of the only type of rockstar I could appreciate.— Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) January 21, 2022
Rest in peace.https://t.co/CGZSl9OeEu
Meat Loaf was an absolute one off and Bat Out Of Hell is a straight 10 out of 10 album. The title track is an always will be my impossibly long karaoke choice. (Also, Fight Club). RIP Meat x pic.twitter.com/ztp1jR47Jb— Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) January 21, 2022