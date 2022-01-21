Entertainment

Meat Loaf’s Antics Remembered In Heartfelt Tributes As ‘Absolute One Off’

Fans recalled their memorable encounters with the flamboyant Grammy Award-winning musician and actor.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Meat Loaf has been remembered as an “absolute one off” in tributes to the rock icon, who died on Thursday at the age of 74.

Some fans recalled their memorable encounters with the flamboyant Grammy Award-winning musician and actor, born Marvin Lee Aday, in his honor.

Read some of the tributes that have flooded Twitter here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Meat Loaf