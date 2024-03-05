Where Is Systemic Anti-Blackness Lurking In 2024?

During the past few years, discussions about racism and social inequities have swelled, especially in professional settings. The main message: Racism is bad. Let’s shut it down somehow. Yet, we’re not seeing progress. Instead, we’re seeing the implementation of anti-affirmative action laws, the elimination of diversity and equity inclusion positions, and the censorship of books that critically examine racism’s legacy and its insidious nature. Living in this contradictory reality sometimes makes me want to yell, “Computer, end program!”

But I’m a gamer, so I stay in the game. What keeps me grounded and focused is that countless individuals share the vision of a more just and safe world — a world where we learn from our collective past and use that knowledge to cultivate systems that uplift — a world where cultural and systemic anti-Blackness is dismantled.

Professor Tricia Rose is one of those touchstones who makes me feel hopeful; she’s spent much of her career shedding necessary insight on how to confront pervasive issues directly. In her latest book, “Metaracism: How Systemic Racism Devastated Black Lives — and How We Break Free,” which drops on March 5, she delves fearlessly into the intricate web of institutional anti-Blackness, offering vivid analysis of its impact on all of our lives. By tracing racism’s insidious influence across generations and through various societal institutions, we can better understand how we can arm ourselves against it.

Advertisement

Ahead of her book release, I had the honor of chatting with Rose about what she feels are the most potent and pressing issues we, as Black and people of color, face today. Drawing from her extensive research, data analysis, and lived experiences, she provides powerful narratives and strategies for liberation and empowerment. In her work, she invites readers to critically engage with the systems perpetuating inequality, empowering them to become agents for change.

What called you to write “Metaracism” at this particular moment in time, and what do you hope readers will take away from it?

Advertisement

I started this larger project on systemic racism about eight years ago when I was teaching a class, and I began to realize that there was a lot of confusion around how racism worked. [The students] thought it was all attitudes and behaviors and individual mistreatments. The idea that affirmative action was reverse racism: even the Black kids, white kids, and other ethnic groups felt that way.

I realized they didn’t understand what was happening. This is not just about individual values, beliefs, and attitudes. This process is built in such a way that you can be a neutral participant and really make a very negative contribution — you can be a nonconscious participant.

Advertisement

So, visuals became important to me. People do not easily see how education and all these details connected to criminal justice and high levels of punishment and policing in and out of schools — they are really complicatedly interconnected over time. So, that’s when I started doing research about how these connections accumulate. And I realized this was much bigger than what I thought it was.

What actionable steps or strategies do you suggest for anyone who is empowered to dismantle deeply embedded racism?

The chapter at the end of the book focuses on what it takes to break free, and by that, I’m hoping people don’t think, “Oh, we changed this policy; we’ll be good,” or “We changed this approach to education, and it’ll solve it.” Many of us are trapped in a paradigm, and that paradigm includes the myth that racism is not systemic. That myth that society generally works fine, minus the couple of unintended consequences or bad apples or whatever.

But when you change your paradigm and you tell stories that show the power of the interconnections and the way they harm Black people specifically, once you start unpacking that paradigm, a new one emerges. That new one means you’re asking different questions, and that’s the beginning of individual and collective change.

One part of that argument really resonated with me — specifically where you say, in the book, “Our individual experiences are better understood when they are systematically informed.”

Advertisement

I’m glad I said that! We are individuals. We don’t want to say, “I’m Black, I’m Latinx, I’m whatever it is, and this is the only experience I can have.” Many people have many constellations of disadvantages; they are not all the same. And our own individual will, intelligence, opportunity, luck can change things for us, but when we understand ourselves in the bigger picture of how things are systematically arranged, we should be more proud of how well we do and how much we contribute. We should recognize that we know more about the world we are in and what we are subjected to. It is empowering to me to know that.

How do you navigate the heaviness of discussing systemic racism while also offering hope that things can potentially change?

This is probably one of the most important difficulties that I’ve faced. I think if I try to empathize by exploring and exposing this reality that, it may be temporarily despairing. But if it’s going to continue on, then not knowing about it is actually self-destructive and dangerous.

Pretending it’s not going on because you do not want to hear the details — this really diminishes your ability to effectively organize for the kinds of changes that will help the whole world, especially for those who are brown and Black people. For everybody, really. This system is designed to make things more difficult, not for everyone at every moment, but overall. I need to know this if I’m going to do well and if I’m planning to protect people around me.

I think that we have muscles for dealing with human suffering — the muscles it takes to deal with human suffering in terms of landslides and genocides, and the Ukraine war, children starving. The world has a lot of suffering in it. But you have to develop the muscles for responding to that in the right way. And you don’t do that by running away.

Advertisement

How do you, in this book, speak to non-Black readers or those who may be resistant or defensive readers in these difficult conversations?

One of the things I tried to make clear was that Black people are specifically positioned in the ways I described at length, and that doesn’t mean that others are not a part of an oppressive system. But [these struggles] are not identical.

At the heart of my moral and emotional goal, I want Black people, especially young Black people, to know what they are up against. Because they hold themselves responsible and internalize the myth of Black inferiority and failure when all of these institutions are failing them. You are not to blame singularly for this circumstance.

To the second audience, who have bought into this idea that we’ve solved these problems, the ones who do not believe in racism believe that somehow society is fine: I want them to realize that if you’re truly about equality, then you should be understanding that this [systemic racism] is going on every day.

Support HuffPost Support Diverse Stories At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone. Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall. Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way. At HuffPost, we believe in lifting up stories from diverse communities across America. We want to be a place where every type of person — no matter what you look like or how you identify — can see themselves represented and their stories reflected. That's why we're committed to amplifying the experiences of marginalized people so that we all can feel seen, supported and empowered to create positive change. Everyone should have access to these stories, which is why we're determined to keep Voices — and every other part of HuffPost — 100% free. Help us do that by contributing as little as $2. At HuffPost, we believe in lifting up stories from diverse communities across America. We want to be a place where every type of person — no matter what you look like or how you identify — can see themselves represented and their stories reflected. That's why we're committed to sharing the experiences of marginalized people so that we all can feel seen, supported and empowered to create positive change. At Voices, our editors invest time, care and effort to bring you stories you will not find anywhere else. Because we know every voice matters and we want every voice to be heard. Everyone should have access to these stories, which is why we're determined to keep Voices — and every other part of HuffPost — 100% free. Help us do that by contributing as little as $2. Your contribution will go a long way. Support HuffPost