Trick Daddy Gets Relentlessly Stung By The Beyhive For Saying Beyoncé Can't Sing

Trick Daddy poked the Beyhive.

The Miami rapper has been feeling the wrath of loyal Beyoncé fans this week after he criticized the 28-time Grammy winner’s vocal talent.

Trick Daddy can be heard saying “Beyoncé can’t sing” during a now-viral recording of a discussion on Clubhouse, an invite-only audio-based social media network.

“Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothing,” he says in the clip, which was posted on Twitter on Monday. “Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherfuckin’ self. Beyoncé can’t sing!“

Trick Daddy’s comments unsurprisingly drew backlash from fans who were baffled by the rapper’s remarks, prompting them to share videos of Beyoncé singing:

Trick Daddy said Beyoncé can’t sing? This Beyoncé? Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter?! pic.twitter.com/bEKEzelLCU — L.anaïs🧚🏼‍♀️ (@LanaisLi) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy saying Beyoncé can’t sing the same week this vocal classic turns 10.... he’s delusional! pic.twitter.com/nsxISV5f02 — yoncemyname (@yoncemyname) June 22, 2021

So this is the Beyonce Trick Daddy said can't sing??? Lol 🤡🤡🤡

The hate is real tho pic.twitter.com/xSdEAmle7C — Her royal foodie👑❤️ (@zey_pyt) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy also took shots at Queen Bey’s husband, rap mogul Jay- Z: “Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York,” he later said, according to Billboard. “That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

Addressing his remarks on “The Trick N’ Trina Morning Show” on South Florida’s 99 Jamz on Tuesday, the rapper doubled down on his charge that the “Lemonade” artist can’t sing.

“That’s my unpopular opinion,” he said.

The morning show’s co-host Trina, who has collaborated with Trick Daddy on songs such as “Nann,” made it clear she does not share the same opinion.

She posted a video montage of Beyoncé on her Instagram on Tuesday, writing in the post’s caption, “ALL day, Everyday... The Queen.”

Trick Daddy has only provoked the Beyhive further since then.

While the rapper appeared to soften his opinion of Beyoncé in an Instagram Live clip posted by the account The Neighborhood Talk on Tuesday, he didn’t back down from his remarks about her singing abilities. He called Beyoncé the “No. 1 performer” next to Michael Jackson and Chris Brown but essentially stood by his opinion of her vocal skills.

“Can she sing? Yeah. She can’t sang,” he added.

He also said he would give the beloved singer a score of 85 out of 100 – if Stephanie Mills and Whitney Houston are considered 100s — while speaking to Marc Lamont Hill, Temple University professor and host of “Black News Tonight,” on Tuesday.

Trick Daddy’s comments about Beyoncé may sting for a while.

A number of the rapper’s Instagram posts are flooded with bee emojis from commenters, and his restaurant in Miami Gardens, Sunday’s Eatery, has reportedly been inundated this week with negative Yelp reviews.

The restaurant’s Yelp page had an alert posted on Wednesday noting it had “recently received increased public attention.”

Talking about the backlash on “Black News Tonight,” Trick Daddy said, “As far as the Beyhive, good support. ... but I grew up with roaches; I’m more afraid of roaches than bees.”