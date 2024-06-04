‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Trina McGee Is Expecting Baby No. 4 At 54

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Trina McGee is preparing to welcome her fourth child at 54.

The New York-born actor, best known for her portrayal of Angela Moore on the 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” confirmed her pregnancy on social media Monday afternoon.

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

Advertisement

McGee’s announcement came shortly after she’d shared a snapshot of herself in Malacate Beach, Belize, wearing what appeared to be a swimsuit top and a sarong.

When an Instagram user suggested that she appeared pregnant in the photo, McGee replied: “Yup.”

McGee is already a mother of three children, two of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Randall Courtland Davis, according to People. She is now married to actor and producer Marcello Thedford, with whom she has one child.

Trina McGee and her husband, Marcello Thedford, in 2017. Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Earlier this year, McGee and Thedford announced their relocation from San Diego to Belize to begin work on what McGee describes as an “eco resort and spiritual retreat.”

Advertisement

McGee may have hinted at her current pregnancy on Instagram in April, when she shared a throwback video of herself on the “Boy Meets World” set.

“That time I played a teenager but in reality I was six months pregnant,” she wrote.