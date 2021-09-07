Twitter Critics Zap Video Game Developer Who Hailed Texas Anti-Abortion Law

Twitter critics unloaded on the president of a video game company over the weekend after he praised the new Texas anti-abortion law.

In response, he stepped down from his position on Monday, The Hill reported.

The new law criminalizes all abortions after six weeks, which is before most women even know they’re pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. It also sets up a bounty system for vigilantes to collect $10,000 if they successfully sue anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion.

John Gibson, president of Tripwire Interactive, praised the law in a tweet Saturday for “saving babies with a heartbeat,” and tweeted Sunday that he wanted to “go on the record as a pro-life game developer”:

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021

Several responses to Gibson’s tweet called for a boycott of Tripwire, which is known for making the video games “KillingFloor 2” and “Maneater.”

Shipwright Studios, a gaming developer that has worked with Tripwire, responded by saying that it would no longer do business with the company. Independent game developer Torn Banner Studios also distanced itself from Gibson, reported Marketwatch.

We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2. This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights. — Torn Banner Studios (@TornBanner) September 6, 2021

Other companies are lining up against the law, including the Bumble and Match dating-app firms, which are based in Texas and run by women. Match CEO Shar Dubey is establishing a fund to provide aid to Texas employees who need to seek care outside the state. Bumble is creating a “relief fund” that will go to six organizations supporting reproductive rights and is encouraging women needing help to reach out to those groups.

Lyft and Uber have also vowed to cover all legal expenses for their drivers if they’re sued by vigilantes for transporting a woman to an abortion appointment.

Right on @logangreen - drivers shouldn’t be put at risk for getting people where they want to go. Team @Uber is in too and will cover legal fees in the same way. Thanks for the push. https://t.co/85LhOUctSc — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) September 3, 2021

Critics took to Twitter to share their displeasure with Gibson’s comments:

The TX law does not save lives nor stop abortions; it just makes them less safe and more likely to lead to the mother’s DEATH. This draconian law is unconstitutional and deputizes citizens to become bounty hunters for interfering in people’s medical procedures. It isn’t pro-life. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmoneyResists) September 6, 2021

Thanks for letting me know, so I could tell my son to ignore your product. My body, my choice. pic.twitter.com/r9yJaxgvVf — Irene Rettenmaier🐞 (@Ladybug_Effect) September 6, 2021

You'll get political about the unborn, but not the people who already live here. Good to know! — Hbomberguy (@Hbomberguy) September 5, 2021

Proud of the gaming community condemning you for supporting a law that controls women's reproductive rights. As a reviewer I don't get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the correct side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as pro-choice. pic.twitter.com/A0RxSU3OC1 — ＲｅｍｉＶＩＤＳ (@remivids) September 5, 2021

It doesn’t have a heart, yet. pic.twitter.com/joXEjK4bdV — Peggy Smith (@pegthepegster) September 6, 2021

These are just a few games this "developer" creates. Want to play abortion politics? That's fine, watch your income go down the drain. pic.twitter.com/o87Wjwcqx4 — Peter Cottontail (@4Most_gg) September 5, 2021

In 2018 my wife had an abortion. Our daughter Sophie had no skull and her heart developed outside her chest.We didn't find out till she was 25 weeks in.Had to travel to another state cause its illegal here. Dr said if dont do wife would die with our daughter. Made the hard choice — TheRealGutty (@TheRealGutty1) September 5, 2021

Cool, uninstalling your games, byeeee! — Dragon Cobolt (@DragonCobolt) September 5, 2021

If you're looking for a game developer/company to ignore, might I suggest Tripwire Interactive, makers of the somewhat popular Killing Floor series (what a Pro-Life name for a game!)? If you are wondering you can set Steam to ignore games from certain developers. I just did! https://t.co/M7eAbVUPbk — Kathy (@tittergrrl) September 5, 2021

Thanks for bringing your views to our attention. Just donated $10,000 to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas to help counteract.https://t.co/CueUo54q0h — Charlie #blacklivesmatter Cleveland (@Flayra) September 6, 2021

According to Tripwire, co-founder and vice president Alan Wilson will take over as the company’s interim CEO.

“The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company,” Tripwire said in a statement. “His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.”