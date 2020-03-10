Fox Business host Trish Regan claims the coronavirus outbreak is just “another attempt to impeach” President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Regan claimed that Democrats “blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world.” She said they were trying to “create mass hysteria to encourage a market selloff” and “stop our economy dead in its tracks.” And she said Democrats, the media and even investors were allowing their hate to “spiral out of control” and cause markets to crash.

As she spoke, a graphic reading “CORONAVIRUS IMPEACHMENT SCAM” appeared on the screen:

We’ve reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at #PresidentTrump is nearing a crescendo as #Dems blame him—and only him—for #coronavirus - a #virus that originated halfway around the world! This is yet another attempt to #impeach THE PRESIDENT. #TrishRegan pic.twitter.com/nU3P4zcONA — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) March 10, 2020

Regan’s comments were at odds with those of Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who on Monday night seemed to call out other Fox voices and even the president, saying they “have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem.”

Regan’s monologue also created a false impression that Trump was being blamed for the virus when, in fact, criticism has focused on his delayed response to the crisis as well as his release of misinformation. For example, on Feb. 26, Trump said there were just 15 cases in the country and within a couple of days, that number was “going to be down to close to zero.”

There are now more than 750 cases in the United States.

Even conservative media has slammed his response.

“President Trump’s bombastic style has served him well through many stages of his political career, but as the coronavirus spreads rapidly throughout the United States, it is exposing how deeply unsuited he is to deal with a genuine crisis that he can’t bluff his way through,” wrote The Washington Examiner’s executive editor Philip Klein.

Regan’s wild defense of the president caused her name to trend on Twitter and much of the reaction wasn’t complimentary:

@trish_regan you should be absolutely ashamed of yourself and have zero career as a “ journalist” after this segment. It is a virus. It is apolitical. Trump ignored it for his own selfish perceived benefit. And it is sadly biting us in the ass as a result. — Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) March 10, 2020

I don’t know what show you were trying out for but you aren’t getting a callback.



I mean, I assume this was an audition for something... something terrible. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 10, 2020

Omg.. no one is blaming the president for the virus.. he is being blamed for his response. Hello!? — Tammy Harrington (@tammyharrington) March 10, 2020

You seem mad — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 10, 2020

You should talk to a therapist because you're suffering from severe delusions. I mean that. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 10, 2020

Dear @trish_regan,



You really made a fool of yourself today.



Not in the normal way that you do every day as a @FoxNews commentator, but in especially awful way.



People are dying.

This is real.

Stop posting selfies, wake the fuck up and start telling your viewers the truth. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 10, 2020

Guys, Trish Regan is a character actress pretending to be a newscaster... https://t.co/CMhUjPiinD — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 10, 2020

You should maybe see a doctor, this was unhinged even by Fox news standards. — Midnight in Washington (@DerpStateActor) March 10, 2020

It's as if Kate McKinnon is performing an SNL skit of Trish Regan. She's roasting herself. — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) March 10, 2020

Does Trish Regan think she is on a telenovela? https://t.co/He8rBibEAZ — Red *WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS* Painter (@Redpainter1) March 10, 2020

.@trish_regan is my least favorite SNL cast member. This skit needs work. https://t.co/tDWobXuYnk — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) March 10, 2020

I watched it and I’ve come to the Conclusion that Trish is not smart and maybe a little nutso. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 10, 2020

Trish Regan is a bad actor, both in the idiomatic sense and the performing arts sense.



This kind of ineptly portrayed drama is usually seen in 17-year olds explaining to their parents why a midnight curfew is "unfair and deeply hurtful." https://t.co/awbVhBftAh — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 10, 2020