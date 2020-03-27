Trish Regan Out At Fox Business After Conspiracy Theory Coronavirus Rant

Conspiracy theorist Trish Regan has left her position as a Fox Business News host following an off-the-rails monologue in which she falsely claimed Democrats were drumming up fears about the coronavirus to make President Donald Trump look bad.

“This is yet another attempt to impeach the president,” Regan said on her program, “Trish Regan Primetime,” earlier this month. A graphic that appeared on-screen said “Coronavirus impeachment scam.”

We’ve reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at #PresidentTrump is nearing a crescendo as #Dems blame him—and only him—for #coronavirus - a #virus that originated halfway around the world! This is yet another attempt to #impeach THE PRESIDENT. #TrishRegan pic.twitter.com/nU3P4zcONA — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) March 10, 2020

She was echoing the words of Trump himself, who has claimed that coverage of the virus had become a Democratic or media “hoax” made up to hurt his chances of reelection. Regan also claimed Trump’s enemies were trying to “create mass hysteria to encourage a market selloff” and “stop our economy dead in its tracks.”

Outrage from Regan’s comments caused the network to put her show on hiatus two weeks ago. Regan claimed in a tweet that the hiatus was due to coronavirus concerns ― the very thing she hoped to downplay as a serious threat on her show ― but the picture became clearer Friday when the show’s cancellation was announced.

“We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors,” the network said in a statement. “We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis.”

In her own statement, Regan said she was leaving to focus on her family.

“I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times,” Regan said. “I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

COVID-19 has killed more than a thousand U.S. citizens, with thousands more infected.