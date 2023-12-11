Trump University Prosecutor Buys A George Santos Cameo Video, Gives It A Brutal Twist

Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has once again been trolled on the personalized video-selling platform Cameo, where he’s now charging $500 per video and from which he says he is currently coining in more than his congressional salary.
Former New York assistant attorney general Tristan Snell, who worked on the Trump University case, commissioned a video from Santos which he edited to make it appear as if he was actually talking to the newly expelled lawmaker.
“Hey Tristan,” Santos began the video that Snell shared on X, formerly Twitter.
“What’s up?” Snell appeared to reply.
“I hear you’re a rock star lawyer and you care deeply about our country,” said Santos.
“Guilty as charged,” responded Snell. “Coincidentally that’s a phrase you might be hearing very soon.”
Watch the video here:
Santos, who was booted from Congress for alleged misuse of campaign funds, said he’d heard the buyer of the video was writing a book on the Constitution, which he encouraged and promised to read and promote.
“Get writing on that book, Tristan. And I hope to see that book soon,” Santos said.
“Well, thank you. I really appreciate that,” replied Snell, before he pulled out a copy of his upcoming tome “Taking Down Trump.”
“Oh look. I did it. I wrote the book. Thank you, George Santos,” he added. “That was really great encouragement. I wrote this whole book about how to prosecute Trump and people like you. Don’t worry, I’ve got another copy here that I’m going to autograph for you, and we’ll deliver it to you wherever you are now, or whenever you end up in prison. What is your real name, actually, because I need to inscribe it to someone?”
Last week, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) bought a video from Santos to burn Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) over his indictments and call on him to resign from Congress.