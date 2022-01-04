Tristan Thompson Sorry For Betraying Khloe Kardashian, Admits Fathering Another Child

“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” he wrote in a court document filed in December and published by the Daily Mail. Nichols “told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

Kardashian and Thompson were, of course, still together at the time, having weathered multiple allegations of his cheating, including a dalliance with former family friend Jordyn Woods.

The reality TV star shared a loving message for Thompson’s birthday in March, calling him her “best friend” and suggesting they’d put the past behind them.