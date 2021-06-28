Tristan Thompson's Glowing Birthday Post To Khloe Kardashian Raises Split Questions

Is there a reconciliation brewing in Calabasas? Or are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian just the friendliest exes ever?

Fans were left scratching their heads after the NBA player wrote a glowing birthday tribute to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star on Sunday, days after reports that the two had split once again.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” Thompson wrote on Kardashian’s 37th birthday, alongside photos of the two and their daughter True.

“Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” he added. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”

E! News confirmed that the Good American founder and basketball player split on June 21, just after the Daily Mail reported that Thompson entered a room with three women at a birthday party in Los Angeles and was seemingly unfaithful. People magazine also confirmed the split.

The couple “had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks,” but couldn’t make it work, E! reported, citing an unnamed source.

“Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” the anonymous insider said. “Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

Thompson and Kardashian previously split after the NBA player was caught on video being unfaithful to the reality star before the birth of their first child together in 2018. He later cheated on Kardashian again with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian recently opened up to Andy Cohen about how she got back with Thompson even after his infidelities, saying that the two “really became genuine great friends with one another” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Cohen asked if she trusted Thompson now, Kardashian said: “I definitely trust him as a friend.”

“I know the growth and the work that he’s done. I know all the help that he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” she said on the “KUWTK” reunion special hosted by Cohen. “I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t really serious.”

Kardashian also addressed the fallout between the family and Woods, and insisted she’d forgiven her ex-friend.

“I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties,” the “Revenge Body” host said, adding that it’s “up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn.”