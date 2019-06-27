Tristan Thompson Dedicates Photo To Ex And 'Beautiful Human' Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson wrote a sweet message for his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian, on her 35th birthday.

Though the pair split after the NBA player was caught cheating on the reality star multiple times, it looks like the two are attempting to keep things civil.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” he wrote Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of Kardashian and their daughter, True.

“Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko,” Thompson wrote.

Though Kardashian did not comment on the post, she did like it.

Reports circulated in April 2018 that Thompson appeared to have cheated on Kardashian after separate videos surfaced showing the Cleveland Cavaliers player getting cozy with different women.

The videos, obtained by The Daily Mail and TMZ, came out just before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s child.

The two stayed together, but later split for good after Thompson appeared to have been caught cheating again, this time with longtime Kardashian-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods.

The scandal is playing out on the latest episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” It played out in real time ― in headlines and on Twitter ― in February.

In Sunday’s episode, Kardashian said that Woods neglected to say two little words to her after the incident.

E! Khloe Kardashian during last week's episode of "KUWTK," which covered the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

“I’m not saying things can’t happen. I’m the most understanding, calm person ever. But … never once has Jordyn said, ‘I’m sorry,’” Kardashian said.

She previously called out Woods on Twitter for not apologizing when the model appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show “Red Table Talk” to tell her side of the story.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Kardashian wrote in March.