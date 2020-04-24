New Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tristan Wirfs could be protecting quarterback Tom Brady on the field this season.

But the rookie is already killing it in the water.

Video of Wirfs jumping out of a swimming pool and onto the deck circulated Thursday as the team picked the offensive tackle in the first round of the NFL draft.

New Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs really did this 🤭



(via tristan_wirfs74/IG) pic.twitter.com/dT3kxH0wS6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2020

Wirfs, a former Iowa Hawkeye listed at 6 feet, 5 inches, and 320 pounds, performed the stunt in 2017 on the Galapagos Islands, according to his Instagram. But it stands the test of time for feats of strength.

Leaping out of a body of water, however, is no indication of how successful he’ll be in the league.

Chicago Bears fans pointed out the case of Jarron Gilbert, a defensive tackle whom the team drafted in 2009. He never started a game in the NFL.

Jarron Gilbert did it first pic.twitter.com/whyTzCojBh — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio) April 24, 2020