As the impeachment trial neared the likely acquittal of President Donald Trump, one wag wasn’t about to take the inevitable lying down.

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog invaded Capitol Hill to diss the Republican senators who sit in the chamber “for so many hours without having a spine to support them.” (See the video below.)

In his investigative segment Tuesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Triumph kept sniffing around one GOP lawmaker in particular

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) probably doesn’t think Triumph is such a good dog after the intrepid pup trolled him in the halls. He barked at the senator for flip-flopping his stance on witnesses since the Bill Clinton impeachment ― but not his haircut.

He held up a sign behind that read “Will lie for rubles” behind Graham as he did an interview. And he zinged him with a reviled musical film adaptation. “Why do you look like every guy that saw the movie ‘Cats’ alone?” Triumph asked.

Bad dog, Triumph. Bad dog!