'Pretty Little Liars' Star Gets Real About The Difficulty Of Pumping

New mom and “Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario welcomed her first child with Patrick J. Adams last October.

Over the past few months with her daughter, the actress says, she’s had a “complicated” relationship with breastfeeding, given the “painful” moments she’s endured and the complex relationship she has with food.

“I would never have thought something so simple would be so complicated,” Bellisario wrote Tuesday in an honest and candid Instagram post about pumping for World Breastfeeding Week.

“My milk came in immediately (so lucky!) my daughter has always eaten well (little bit of reflux but all good) and breastfeeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE),” the actress said.

“But the mastitis, waking up in the middle of the night to pump, pulling off on the freeway to pump, or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep it’s SO PAINFUL.”

Troian Bellisario/Instagram Troian Bellisario spoke about her "complicated" relationship with breastfeeding in a post dedicated to World Breastfeeding Week.

Despite feeling “like an effing cow” sometimes and avoiding alcohol, medication, melatonin and even “cool” stuff like CBD, the actress said she’s thankful and “loved every moment” to be able to feed and spend this time with her daughter.

“No matter how much I HATE pumping or how complicated MY relationship with food is, it has been a joy, an honor and a no brainer to feed my daughter this way,” the actress added.

“Not every mother gets that. I don’t know if I will have it for much longer, but I will always take care of her and do what is best for us,” Bellisario said before signing off with a “f*ck pumping” salutation.

Bellisario and “Suits” star Adams welcomed their daughter last year, though they have yet to share her name publicly.