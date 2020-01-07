Troian Bellisario Rewore Her Wedding Dress To A Golden Globes Party

A dress so nice, she wore it twice!

On Sunday, “Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario attended a Golden Globes after-party wearing her wedding dress — well, part of it, anyway.

Bellisario posted a picture on Instagram of her and her husband, “Suits” star Patrick J. Adams, hanging out in the kitchen still in their party clothes after the Amazon Studios bash in Beverly Hills, California. “Wore half my wedding dress. Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #goldenglobes2020,” she captioned the photo.

For the post-awards show event, Bellisario, who appeared in the 2019 film “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” paired her flowing Cortana wedding skirt with a light pink spaghetti-strap top.

Michael Tullberg via Getty Images Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario attend the Amazon Studios Golden Globes after-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5.

She wore the same skirt with a silk chemise, flowing cape and gold crown at her 2016 camp-themed wedding in Santa Barbara, California.

These days, it makes sense that Bellisario and Adams would want to leave the party early: They’re parents to a baby girl named Aurora, who turned 1 in October.