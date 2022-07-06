Trophy Hunter Fatally Shot In South Africa

A prominent wildlife hunter was shot and killed in South Africa last month.

According to local reports, Riaan Naude, 55, the owner and founder of Pro Hunt Africa, was found dead next to his truck in the province of Limpopo, near the country’s Kruger National Park. A Limpopo police spokesperson said Naude was found lying on his back next to his vehicle on June 8.

“The deceased was carrying two hunting firearms, clothes, water, whiskey, sleeping clothes and many live rounds like he was going hunting and camping somewhere around Sterkrevier, as there are many game farms with wild animals in the area,” lieutenant colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said, per local media.

Police said the motive for the killing was unknown.

Reports indicated that whoever shot Naude took one of his guns shortly after he stopped on the side of the road due to an issue with his car. A cattle herder reportedly heard a gunshot, witnessed a Nissan truck speeding away and alerted police.

An Instagram page that appears to belong to Naude showed him and his clients posing with slain animals, including giraffes, zebras and elephants:

Many more images of dead African wildlife were posted on the website for Pro Hunt Africa, which facilitates paid hunting trips for customers.

The hunting of wildlife is legal in South Africa; the country is Africa’s largest exporter of trophy animals. The U.S. is by far the biggest importer of South African wildlife trophies, according to the Humane Society International.