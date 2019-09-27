Twitter Users Weather The Storm With Jokes About Tropical Depression Karen

A tropical depression has inspired a Twitter storm of jokes.

Its name is “Karen,” and, until Friday, was a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean.

Although tropical storms and depressions aren’t typically considered hilarious, Twitter users responded to Karen with waves of jokes and memes.

It’s a perfect storm for the Internet because, according to Wired, ”‘Karen’ has been the internet’s stock female antagonist” for the last three years or so.

The outlet describes the stereotypical Karen as a “righteously annoyed middle-aged white woman who loves coupons, reverse mullet bobs, and, above all else, speaking to the manager.”

As a tropical storm, Karen was already the subject of some joking, but the decision to downgrade it to a tropical depression inspired some Category 5 hilarity:

Karen’s quest for the manager coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/eQMXHRuMJY — Jason Dunning (@JasonDunning) September 27, 2019

Makes me a little sad, I was kind of rooting for Karen. I thought maybe she would make it rain Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Bed Bath & Beyond coupons and I could use some new pillowcases tbh. I think it would be nice if store managers could honor her memory with a "Ma'am". https://t.co/e4URkCaqun — Love, Lola (@LoveLolaHeart) September 27, 2019

I'm not a meteorologist but I'm pretty sure we all know exactly what "Tropical Depression Karen" will end up doing pic.twitter.com/oqwbT2RDUc — Ramzy Nasrallah (@ramzy) September 27, 2019

The 5 PM advisory of #Karen will be the last one since Karen has dissipated into a remnant low. Another thing is that Karen couldn't get to the manager in time. pic.twitter.com/juhvlqqCr5 — Garrett ⛈ (@WeatherGarrett) September 27, 2019

That's Karen with a K. a-r-e-n. You tell your manager, Mother Nature, that if she doesn't bump that up to 76mph, we're bumping you back to a tropical cyclone. Heck, my Volvo can outrun that with Caitlyn and Jaden in the backseat. #karen — C🍪🍪kie M🍪mster (@trochjeneration) September 27, 2019

Once Tropical Storm #Karen figures out how to get her coupons to work she’ll make her path known 😂 pic.twitter.com/bgD3293Bwt — Big Rig 🤘🏻🍻🤓 (@bigrig98rock) September 27, 2019

Some people were more sympathetic to Karen’s plight than others, finding the tropical depression downright relatable after journalist Joel Franco tweeted that Karen “could fall apart ‘at any time’ and was “not expected to get very far.”

me too karen https://t.co/UcUI4Z6UYQ — stefanie fernández (@matervamami) September 27, 2019

karen honey come have some wine and talk https://t.co/ASLbMRigzm — Sam Gehler (@sgehler) September 27, 2019

me too Karen me fucking too https://t.co/MOQEivVXVC — tobi (@honestgabeo) September 27, 2019