Style & Beauty

Shop The Trend: Tropical Prints And How To Wear Them

You don't have to go on a beach vacation to get the "coconut girl" aesthetic.
Tropical prints have appeared on red carpets, runways and royal outings lately.
Tropical prints have appeared on red carpets, runways and royal outings lately.

Scrolling through Instagram, it seems like every other person has been on a tropical vacation lately. And even those who haven’t sure are dressing like it.

Summer 2021 style is all about bright colors and tropical patterns featuring palm leaves, hibiscus flowers and other similar motifs. As the many fun dresses, pants and tops with this imagery are showing, this look isn’t just for swimwear or resortwear.

Lately, tropical prints have appeared on red carpets, runways and royal outings.

The tropical print trend fits in perfectly with what the TikTok universe has deemed “coconut girl aesthetic,” an homage to beach culture and movies like “Aquamarine” and “Holiday in the Sun.”

It makes sense people are gravitating toward these retro beachy looks and vibrant colors. As with other recent trends, there’s clearly an impulse to be a little extra and make a statement with our wardrobes after our year of sweatpants. And we’re all looking for a vacation following so much stress, uncertainty and confinement.

Rocking the tropical print look can involve bold dresses with heels or sandals, patterned pants or tops with sneakers, or even simple floral accessory or shoes.

Tropical prints have appeared in influencer street style photos as well.
Tropical prints have appeared in influencer street style photos as well.

But you don’t have to limit yourself to Tommy Bahama or shell out the big bucks for Versace to embrace the coconut girl look. If you’re looking to try the tropical print trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Target
Get the Who What Wear Women's Tank Top for $29.99.
Amazon
Get the Nuofengkudu Women's Chiffon Deep V-Neck Printed Maxi Dress for $28.99.
Shopbop
Get the BB Dakota Aloha Shorts for $59.
Converse
Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High-Top Sneakers for $42.
FARM Rio
Get the FARM Rio Pineapple Galore Smocked Top for $150.
Urban Outfitters
Get the Urban Renewal Recycled Two-Tone Tropical Floral Short for $39.
Amazon
Get the Milumia Women's Plus-Size Tropical Leaf Print Ruffle-Sleeve Pleated Dress for $29.99.
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design Plunge-Neck Maxi Dress for $36.
Amazon
Get the Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge-Neck Knot-Front A-Line Dress for $29.99.
Old Navy
Get the Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate 7/8-Length Leggings for $19.97.
SHEIN
Get the SHEIN Tropical Print Surplice-Front Belted Jumpsuit for $17.
Anthropologie
Get the WHIT TWO Banana Leaf Linen Maxi Dress for $228.
Mango
Get the Mango Tropical Print Blazer for $49.99.
ASOS
Get the Never Fully Dressed Plus Tie-Front Frill Blouse for $109.
Amazon
Get the BELONGSCI Women's Dress Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress for $26.99.
Anthropologie
Get the Maeve Floral Burst Maxi Skirt for $148.
Amazon
Get the ECI New York Women's Short-Sleeve Shirt for $31.26.
Free People
Get the MOTHER The Wrapper Patch Springy Ankle Jeans for $228.
Amazon
Get the Allegra K Women's Hawaiian Shirts Leaves Printed Short Sleeve Tropical Button Down Shirt for $24.99.
FARM Rio
Get the FARM Rio Mixed Prints Mini Wrap Dress for $185.
Amazon
Get the Allegra K Women's Long-Sleeve Notch-Lapel Open-Front Allover Printed Casual Blazer Jacket for $33.99.
ELOQUII
Get the ELOQUII Tie-Front Full-Skirted Maxi Dress for $139.95.
Amazon
Get the Asvivid Women's Halter Printed Sundress for $8.99.
Old Navy
Get the Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Shorts for $19.97.
FashionshoppingStyleprints