Fox Sports football analyst Troy Aikman slammed Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sports 1 for belittling quarterback Andrew Luck’s retirement Sunday. Aikman, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who won three Super Bowls en route to the Hall of Fame, called Gottlieb’s hot take “total bullshit.”
Luck, the Indianapolis Colts star, shocked fans on Saturday by announcing he was walking away from the game at age 29. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year cited an “unrelenting” cycle of injuries and rehab. His setbacks included a lacerated kidney, serious shoulder problems and a reported concussion.
Luck’s announcement prompted a dismissive comment from Gottlieb about the quarterback’s “millennial” attitude.
That got Aikman good and riled up.
Aikman’s anger comes from an understandable place. He sustained several concussions and couldn’t even recall his team’s 1994 NFC championship game victory. Back injuries hastened his retirement.
We’ll give this old quarterback credit for a social media sack.