Troy Aikman Explains His Hot Mic Military Flyover Comments

Troy Aikman did some explaining Tuesday after a hot mic caught the Fox football analyst criticizing a military flyover before an NFL game between the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” Aikman told sportscasting partner Joe Buck during a pause in Sunday’s coverage. That sparked an off-air exchange in which Buck joked about tax dollars being wasted and Aikman suggested “that stuff ain’t happening with Kamala-Biden ticket.”