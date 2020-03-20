Vietnam Vet Reveals How To Do Your Business With Just 1 Square Of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is disappearing from store shelves as panicked shoppers stock up due to the coronavirus outbreak. But actor Troy Evans, who plays Detective Barrel Johnson on “Bosch” and has appeared on “Veep” and “ER,” says he can wipe out the problem.

Evans, who served in Vietnam, posted a Facebook video that shared a trick he learned while in the service, one that can help people clean up after doing their business with just a single square of precious TP.

Fair warning: This is an absolute last resort: