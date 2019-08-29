Troye Sivan Slams Reporter For Asking 'Invasive' Gay Sex Question

Troye Sivan fired back at a New Zealand-based journalist after an interview in which he was asked about his preferred sexual position appeared in print.

The article, which is in the September issue of Auckland’s Express magazine, features rapid-fire questions in which the pop star offers his candid thoughts on everything from his favorite Netflix series to his celebrity crush, Shawn Mendes.

Things appear to have taken an awkward turn, however, when reporter Matt Fistonich asked Sivan whether he preferred to be on the giving or receiving end of anal sex.

At the time of the interview, Sivan replied, “Ooo ... definitely passing!”

On Wednesday, he took a more critical stance on Twitter. He retweeted a fan who’d posted screenshots of the Express interview and said he’d found the question in bad taste overall.

I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then i remembered how wildly invasive, strange and innapropriate that would be. Didn’t stop him though! https://t.co/mo80DziQrH — troye (@troyesivan) August 28, 2019

He then suggested he’d opt for a different interview method in the future.

Next time I’ll just do a Twitter q&a — troye (@troyesivan) August 28, 2019

Neither Fistonich nor Express’ editor, Oliver Hall, immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Sivan, who is gay, has emerged as an LGBTQ icon for the millennial set in recent years and has never shied away from expressing his sexuality through his music and performances.

Many interpreted “Bloom,” the title track of Sivan’s 2018 album, to be an ode to anal sex. The music video for another recent song, “Lucky Strike,” saw him frolicking on a sun-drenched beach with a Speedo-clad male suitor.

Last fall, he appeared alongside Lucas Hedges and Nicole Kidman in “Boy Erased,” playing a patient enrolled in a gay “conversion therapy” program.

In his series of Thursday tweets, the singer-songwriter elaborated further on why he felt Fistonich’s question was inappropriate.

“I speak about sex in my music on my terms, when I’m in control, and writing music that is going to be close to my heart forever,” he said. “I highly doubt anyone would ask any of my straight peers explicit questions about who does what to who in their relationship, no matter the content of their music. I don’t think artists should have to expect to be asked about that when they show up to work in the morning.”

“There’s no shame in anal sex or any kind of sex,” he added. “I just don’t want to talk about it over the phone to a complete stranger.”