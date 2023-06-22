True Botanicals True Botanicals Clear Pure Radiance oil

Back in the day (the ’90s), oils were persona non grata in many skin care routines. “Oil-free” products were wildly popular, and our powdered faces were as matte as the Sahara. These days, a little shine can be a welcome addition to a lovely face, and almost all major brands have a facial oil on their roster.

That said, not all oils were created equally. For years now, I’ve been on a mission to find the holy grail of facial oils: a truly hydrating, anti-aging facial oil that doesn’t cause breakouts. And I regret to inform you that the True Botanicals Pure Radiance oil is worth every penny. This is not an easy feat, but True Botanicals made a standout oil that is so effective that you might even be able to cut out a few extra steps in your skin care routine.

It’s no wonder that famously beautiful celebs like Laura Dern, Lizzo, Brooke Shields, Olivia Wilde and January Jones are huge fans of the brand in general, and this oil specifically. Made with a whopping 27 plant extracts like nutrient-rich and potent calendula oils, cucumber seed oil, organic hemp and jojoba seed oils and fresh ginger root oil, Pure Radiance is a hydrating, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic dream.

Based on a very small but independent clinical study commissioned by the brand (a randomized, comparative, double-blind trial), users found the oil to be especially effective, and my own skin can attest to that. In the year or so that I’ve been using it, I’ve gone from wearing makeup every single day to feeling confident enough to top this oil off with sunscreen and head out the door.

True Botanicals’ Pure Radiance oils come in three formulations so you can find the one that best fits your own particular skin’s needs: Renew, Clear and Calm. Calm is great for red and rosacea-prone skin, Clear is a dream for acne-prone skin and Renew is specially formulated to target fine lines, wrinkles and dullness. All three formulations have a luxurious slip and feel to them, with a subtle floral fragrance that won’t overpower your senses or have negative interactions with other active ingredients, such as retinol.

I’ll admit that I was initially put off by the $110 price tag, but quickly came to see it as a valuable investment in my skin’s health. All you need are 3-4 drops per application, so a single bottle can be stretched out for months at a time. That’s why I jumped on the current 20% or more discount which is running through June 25.

If you’ve been reluctant to try a facial oil, then let True Botanicals help you. Just get ready for the compliments to start rolling in.