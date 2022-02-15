True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil

Back in the day (the ’90s), oils were persona non grata in most of our skin care routines. “Oil-free” products were the gold standard, and our powdered faces were as matte as the Sahara. These days, a little shine can be a welcome addition to a lovely face, and almost all major brands have a facial oil on their roster.

That said, not all oils were created equally. But that’s where I come in. And I regret to inform you that the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil is worth every penny.

As it happens, having unearned expensive taste can come in handy at times. After years of dropping major cash on high-end products, I know which ones are worth the investment and which are definitely not. (Sorry, La Mer! We are simply not meant to be.) Every month, I’ll be sharing must-have high-end products and items that cannot be missed, from skin care to home decor, fitness, fashion and beyond. We might as well put my expensive habits to good use.

For years now, I’ve been on a mission to find the holy grail of facial oils: a truly hydrating, anti-aging facial oil that doesn’t cause breakouts. This is not an easy feat, but True Botanicals made a standout oil that is so effective that you might even be able to cut out a few extra steps in your skin care routine. It’s no wonder that famously beautiful celebs like Laura Dern, Lizzo, Brooke Shields, Olivia Wilde and January Jones are huge fans of the brand in general, and this oil specifically.

Made with a whopping 27 plant actives like nutrient-rich and potent calendula oils, cucumber seed oil, organic hemp and jojoba seed oils and fresh ginger root oil, it’s a hydrating, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic dream.

Based on a 45-day independent scientific clinical study commissioned by the brand (a randomized, comparative, double-blind trial), it’s been clinically proven to be effective, and my own skin can attest to that. In the year or so that I’ve been using it, I’ve gone from wearing makeup every single day to feeling confident enough to top this oil off with sunscreen and head out the door.

True Botanicals’ Pure Radiance oils come in three formulations so you can find the one that best fits your own particular skin’s needs: Renew, Clear and Calm. Calm is great for red and rosacea-prone skin, Clear is a dream for acne-prone skin and Renew is specially formulated to target fine lines, wrinkles and dullness. All three formulations have a luxurious slip and feel to them, with a subtle floral fragrance that won’t overpower your senses or have negative interactions with other active ingredients, such as retinol.

I’ll admit that I was initially put off by the $110 price tag, but quickly came to see it as a valuable investment in my skin’s health. All you need are 3-4 drops per application, so a single bottle can be stretched out for months at a time. True Botanicals also has a subscribe and save option that can be canceled at any time and saves you 15% every time you order.

If you’ve been reluctant to dip your toes into the oil waters, then let True Botanicals gently help you wade in. Just get ready for the compliments to start rolling in. Can’t quite drop the $110 bucks on a single product? I’ve got you! I’ve included a few other effective and lovely oils to stock up on while you save up for your splurge. Good skin shouldn’t have to wait.

