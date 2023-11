19 Must-Have Gifts For People Who Love True Crime

CrimeCon 24 ticket

This is the biggest ticket item (literally) on this list, but it's cheaper than a three-day pass at Disneyland — and for many true crime enthusiasts, the opportunity to attend CrimeCon is priceless. The next " immersive, weekend-long event dedicated to all things true crime and mystery " will take place May 31 to June 2 in Nashville. Badge holders can enjoy a packed schedule of discussion panels, demonstrations, workshops, book signings, live podcast tapings and meet-and-greets with true crime luminaries. (Higher-tier badges offer more access and benefits: Gold VIP is $799; Platinum VIP is $1,699.) To give a badge as a gift, you can either buy a gift card in the corresponding amount or register online and transfer it to the recipient. If you buy a standard badge by Dec. 1, you can get a second one for 30% off. (P.S.: There's also a CrimeCruise !)