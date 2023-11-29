19 Must-Have Gifts For People Who Love True Crime

True crime candle

The message on this candle is a tribute to true crime experts but also a warning to people who would dare cross them: "Blood stains are red / Luminol turns blue / I watch enough true crime / They'll never find you." The handmade soy-wax candles come in a variety of scents and three sizes (the candle shown is 8 ounces) — all of which are guaranteed to "light up a room."