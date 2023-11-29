19 Must-Have Gifts For People Who Love True Crime

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
"Attempted murder" T-shirt
"Attempted Murder" coffee mug
True crime candle
Advertisement
Keith Morrison “Tis the season to be jolly… or is it?” holiday ornament
"Knifecat" keychain
Knifecat enamel pins
Advertisement
"Does this towel smell like chloroform to you?" hand towel
"Always Check Behind the Curtain" shower curtain
A Year of True Crime page-a-day 2024 calendar
Advertisement
"Kitten Thinks of Nothing but Murder All Day" Onion headline T-shirt
Keith Morrison life-size cutout
CrimeCon 24 ticket
Advertisement
"Murdle" puzzle book
True crime bingo cards
"allegedly." T-shirt
Advertisement
Crime scene tape shoelaces
Evidence placard (number 13) pin
"Unsolved Case Files" murder mystery game
Advertisement
Evidence tote bag