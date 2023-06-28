“I spend A LOT of money on medical grade skin care, and I have found this vitamin C serum to be equally effective and beneficial for my skin, meaning I get the same benefits as higher priced products at an affordable price. Having tried multiple different brands of vitamin C serum, I can say that this one not only works well but doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. Yes, I would recommend using this product, without any hesitation.” — Jae Vee

″[I’m] always a bit of a skeptic, after reading 139k positive reviews, I figured it was worth a try! I have some sun/aging spots on my right cheek mostly, of which I’ve been fairly self conscious. I’m in my mid fifties and these dime size spots just popped up about four years ago and got more pronounced in the last two years. I started using TruSkin C serum about three months ago and the spots have faded significantly. Also, my skin just looks fresher and slightly brighter. I highly recommend this product to anyone who’s considering it.” — heather

“The results are unbelievable. [I] was a bit skeptical because all the reviews were from Caucasian women. I was slightly worried that my skin would not respond as well but I was quite mistaken. With or without makeup, my skin is bright, smooth and my spots are disappearing.One other result I am sure a number of people have not noticed is that your palms get softer too. I guess the residue on the palms makes [them] soft and supple.” — Mayowa O.

“I love my vitamin C serum! I have been using it for a month now and have already noticed an improvement in my skin tone and some of the fine lines on my face. The serum dries super quick and does not leave skin feeling slimy or greasy. I would highly recommend this product. The customer service is some of the best I have ever experienced. The staff is attentive and checks in every few weeks to see how the product is working and if I have any questions.” — Dgraf