Trump's Super-Sized Press Notes Have Become Twitter's New Favorite Meme

President Donald Trump’s recitation of Gordon Sondland’s impeachment hearing testimony on Wednesday was noteworthy in more ways than one.
Trump’s attempt to spin his ambassador to the European Union’s testimony as vindication for himself was a master class in gaslighting, but the real star of the show was the notepad he used for his disinformation dump.
Twitter users, bless their hearts, responded by offering alternative versions of the notes.
One person felt Panic! At The Disco lyrics were more appropriate.
Another felt the president should be focusing his attention on more pressing matters ― like “The Mandalorian.”
Others thought Trump was just waiting for a passing bus that he could throw a certain someone under.
Some Twitter users thought Dr. Suess was more Trump’s speed.
And one person decided to try using the president’s persuasion techniques in their own life.