A Trump-Pence Blimp May Be Coming To A Sky Near You

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign plans to fly a Trump-Pence blimp over swing states between May and July, Politico first reported Sunday.

The blimp will invite onlookers to text the word “Fly” to a mobile number that will add the users to a list of supporters. Those users will then receive Trump campaign advertisements and donation requests.

Visiting states could include Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin.

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump greets the crowd after speaking at an event in Maryland on Saturday.

Trump’s reelection campaign has been flush with campaign dollars, with his team reeling in $86 million in February, the Republican National Committee’s chairperson announced Monday. This has allowed his team to be more creative with its spending.

Trump’s Democratic rivals, with one exception, each pulled in less than half of that amount in February. That exception was Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who raked in more than $46 million.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) earned the second highest amount, with more than $29 million. Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $18 million.