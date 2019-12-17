Misspelled Hashtag Supporting Trump Goes Viral For The Wrong Reasons

Although Donald Trump’s supporters may have the courage of their convictions, they might benefit more from a spellcheck.

That’s because for the last couple of days, the president’s fans have been predicting his victory via the misspelled hashtag: #Trump2020Landside.

Yes, it’s supposed to be “landslide” with an extra L, but it can be argued that factual information isn’t a priority for Trump supporters.

The hashtag seems to have started Dec. 8, but it really took off after White House social media director Dan Scavino used it in a Dec. 15 tweet.

Apparently, he was too busy owning the libs to check his spelling.

The hashtag was quickly picked up by others who also didn’t notice the missing letter, possibly because they were too busy owning the aforementioned libs.

Watching elitist and arrogant attitudes of the left with #TRUMP2020Landside no wonder the only person who likes a Democrat is another Democrat — 📚Joseph Crouch📚 (@JosephDCrouch) December 18, 2019

We are going to win again. Drink water libs. We dont want you dehydrated. #TRUMP2020Landside pic.twitter.com/2ivCzZs2KV — Alex (@Rabidcow1) December 18, 2019

But by Tuesday, the hapless hashtag went viral for the wrong reasons as many people were amused that Trump supporters insisted on praising their Christmas-loving president with a no-L hashtag.

Nothing says Trump supporter like misspelling a hashtag. 🤣#TRUMP2020Landside — Delilia O'Malley (@DeliliaOMalley) December 17, 2019

I’m not sure #TRUMP2020Landside means what you think it means. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/g42gyMBnBp — maria (@logicBFF) December 18, 2019

Junior: Let's start a hashtag to help Dad



Eric: Yes! He's going to be so proud of us!



Junior: How about #TRUMP2020Landside



Eric: Shouldn't it be "landslide" with an L?



Junior: Which one of us graduated from Trump University?



Eric: You're right... pic.twitter.com/8P1MTPss1S — JJ Dyken (@jjdyken) December 17, 2019