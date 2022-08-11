Twitter Users' Campaign Slogans For Trump Are As Snarky As You'd Expect

As former President Donald Trump considers another White House run, some Twitter users are speculating what the most appropriate slogan for his campaign might be.
And it’s a challenge, considering he’s facing possible criminal charges for a variety of things he did during his first term.
Advertisement
Trump hasn’t formally said whether he will run in 2024, but he has been milking the speculation for months.
On Thursday, Twitter users, prompted by attorney and vocal Trump critic George Conway offered their suggestions for possible Trump 2024 campaign slogans using the hashtag #Trump24Slogans.
And, yes, there was lots of snark. Thanks for asking.
Advertisement
Advertisement