Trump Will Run Again In Part To Fleece The 'Rubes,' Predicts Anthony Scaramucci

Donald Trump’s extremely short-term communications director and former friend Anthony Scaramucci speculated Saturday that Trump will run for president again in part to fleece the “rubes.”

“I think he’s going to run in 2024 because this is the most money that he’s ever made,” Scaramucci told Alex Witt on MSNBC.

“Just imagine making $300 million off of these rubes that he’s conning after the election with his big lie” that the vote was rigged, Scaramucci added. “So he’ll run again in 2024.”

Trump pulled in at least $255 million in political donations ostensibly to battle the results of the presidential vote in the eight weeks following the 2020 election, according to the latest federal filings.

Will Trump “go to the finish line? Maybe not,” Scaramucci said. “There are 10 or 12 Republicans that see themselves as a future president. They’re going to try to find ways to undermine him ... So I don’t know if he gets to the finish line. But why would he not run and raise money off the rubes that he’s raising money from” now?

Check out Scaramucci in the video clip up top, and the “conning” at 2:44.