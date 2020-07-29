Trump Mocked For Saying Biden Aims To Reach Net-Zero Emissions For Buildings By '2:30'

President Donald Trump set off a bout of Twitter silliness Wednesday after he went after Joe Biden, his presumed rival in November’s election, for what he called an “impossible” plan to neutralize carbon emissions from new buildings by “two thirty”.

After touring an oil rig owned by Double Eagle Energy in Midland, Texas, Trump assailed Democratic energy proposals as he addressed energy executives and workers.

“I don’t think Biden’s going to do too well in Texas,” Trump said. “If these far-left politicians ever get into power, they will demolish not only your industry, but the entire U.S. economy.”

He railed against policies “seeking an even higher level of restrictions mandating zero carbon emissions ― which frankly, is impossible ― for all new homes, offices and buildings by two thirty.”

Ostensibly, Trump was referring to Biden’s sustainable energy and infrastructure plan released earlier this month, which details a net-zero emissions standard for all new commercial buildings by 2030. However, it does not mention any mandate, as Politifact noted when it fact-checked Trump when he made a similar claim earlier this month.

Twitter users were inclined to agree that achieving this goal by 2:30 ― whether Trump was referring to a.m. or p.m. ― was optimistic.

If he means 2:30pm PDT today, yeah, can't fight him there. Weird flex tho. https://t.co/sOzWyOeFFn — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) July 29, 2020

Apparently Joe Biden is trying to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2:30. https://t.co/Gsc5lg7i7L — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 29, 2020

Carbon neutral by 2:30 tomorrow afternoon? Wow, that Biden climate change plan is ambitious! — Blank Slate (@blankslate2017) July 29, 2020

In all fairness, bet he spotted a clock beyond the teleprompter. Carbon. Zero. Sweat. Clock. 2:30. — Catherine (@HermosaKitCat) July 29, 2020

When you read your PowerPoint slides but you don’t understand what it means. https://t.co/GukxFBC0cm — Bryan Harnsberger Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) July 29, 2020

This dope literally has no idea what he's reading



No, we won't achieve net zero emissions by 2:30 AM or PM



But yes, we can aim for the year 2030 (which is what's on his teleprompter). In fact, major U.S. corporations have already made that commitment#PersonWomanCameraManTV https://t.co/Ks7diHmirP — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) July 29, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!