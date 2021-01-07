Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, became the first member of Congress to openly call for President Donald Trump’s removal using the 25th Amendment following Wednesday’s deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Vice President Mike Pence should begin initiating the removal process, Kinzinger said in a video statement Thursday, “to ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people, and that we have a sane captain on the ship.”

“Sadly, yesterday it became evident that not only did the president abdicate his duty to protect the American people and the People’s House, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw,” Kinzinger said. “When pressed to move and denounce the violence he barely did so, while of course victimizing himself and seeming to give a wink and a nod to those doing it. All are indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty, but from reality itself.”

Addressing conspiracy theorists who joined in the mob breaching the Capitol, Kinzinger said, “Here’s the truth: The president caused this. The president is unfit, and the president is unwell.”

A number of other White House officials have been privately discussing invoking the 25th Amendment, The Washington Post and other outlets reported Thursday morning. Doing so would be an extraordinary step, allowing Pence to perform the president’s duties until he is deemed fit, or until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, in just under two weeks.

Several congressional Democrats have already called for Trump’s removal from office following the riot, which left four people dead.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!