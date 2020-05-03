Trump Supporter Puts Him On The Spot With Question About His 'Bullying' Language

When asked by a supporter on Sunday about his divisive language and evasive behavior towards the press, President Donald Trump dodged the question. Instead, he complained he’s been treated worse by the media than Abraham Lincoln.

The president made the claim during the Fox News virtual town hall, which was shot in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial. Carolyn Perkins, an elementary school guidance counselor, said she and her husband thanked Trump for his work and prayed for him daily, but she questioned his combative tone at press briefings.

She asked why he uses “descriptive words that could be classified as bullying,” avoids giving direct answers to questions from the media, and opts instead to “speak of past successes and generally ramble.” She called on him to let go of these negative attributes and embrace the positives.

The president’s press briefings are characterized by frequent clashes with reporters that asked unfavorable questions about his administration’s handling of the pandemic, and often stretch on for well beyond an hour. The White House reportedly moved to scale back these briefings following concerns from advisers that they were hurting him at the polls.

Asked (by a fan of his!) why he uses the language of bullies and doesn't directly answer questions, Trump doesn't answer the question but says "I am greeted with a hostile press the likes of which no president has ever seen," then claims "I am treated worse" than Abraham Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/yuIsmo5JFt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2020

The president said he appreciated the question, but did not provide a direct response to the points noted. He complained instead about the “hostile press,” which he claimed treated him worse than any other president.

“The closest would be that gentleman right up there,” Trump said, gesturing at the memorial of Lincoln, who was assassinated in 1865. “They always said Lincoln, nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.”

Trump faced harsh criticism on Twitter for his response to the question.

An elementary school teacher who tells him that she really supports him and prays for him asks him to stop being a bully and stop rambling and to let go of his negative behaviors.



Trump replies by saying he’s been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln.



I am not making this up. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 4, 2020

Trump: “They always said Lincoln. Nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.”



Lincoln was assassinated, but that’s nothing compared to Trump having to answer questions from reporters.



- #TrumpTownHall at the Lincoln Memorial



pic.twitter.com/UFq0SNX1zq — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 4, 2020

In case anyone’s wondering, the President just said he’s been treated worse than Lincoln while sitting at the Lincoln memorial.



This was in response to a questioner who pleaded with him to be less divisive. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 4, 2020

At the Lincoln Memorial, Trump says he's being treated worse than Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/psZwWRE6WD — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 4, 2020

Q: Should you change your tone at the WH briefings?



President Trump, sitting at the feet of the Lincoln Memorial: I’m greeted with a “very hostile press.” I believe I am treated worse than President Lincoln. No body has ever seen anything like this. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 4, 2020

Nothing speaks to Fox News' failure to even pretend to be a credible "news source" more than hearing to Donald Trump claim he's been treated worse than Lincoln and not asking a follow-up on that one. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 4, 2020