Trump Accuses Pence Aide Jennifer Williams Of 'Presidential Attack'

President Donald Trump lashed out on Sunday against Jennifer Williams, a foreign policy aide to Vice President Mike Pence who has become the latest impeachment inquiry witness to be targeted by the president’s ire.

“Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement (sic) from Ukraine,” he tweeted. “Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!”

Offering a non-defensive response to Trump’s tweet, Pence’s spokesperson told CNN, “Jennifer is a State Department employee.”

On Saturday, House lawmakers released a transcript of Williams’ testimony on Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the heart of impeachment proceedings. A rough transcript of the call shows Trump sought Zelensky’s help with a corruption probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, based on unsubstantiated allegations.

Earlier this month, Williams told Intelligence Committee members that the conversation on which she listened in, “struck me as unusual and inappropriate.”

She described the discussion as “more political in nature” than Trump’s communications with other foreign leaders, noting that he was concerned with his “personal political agenda.”

The call, which occurred while American military aid was being withheld from Ukraine, has raised questions over whether Trump was attempting to broker a quid pro quo while soliciting interference in the 2020 election to handicap his Democratic rival.

Trump has already bashed other impeachment witnesses, including former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch who hadn’t even left Friday’s hearing before he assailed her decadeslong career online.

In a tweet, Trump claimed that “everywhere” she “went turned bad.” Yovanovitch, responding in real time, called the rebuke “intimidating.”

Speaking to reporters, Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) characterized Trump’s remarks as “witness intimidation.”