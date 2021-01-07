Trump Acknowledges End Of His Presidency After Congress Certifies Biden's Win

President Donald Trump issued a statement early Thursday morning acknowledging the end of his term, hours after his supporters mobbed the Capitol.

In a statement issued through White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Trump promised an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20. Trump’s own Twitter account was locked due to earlier tweets that violated Twitter’s “civic integrity” policy.

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Electoral Certification:



“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our... — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

...fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

The statement was released shortly after a joint session of Congress certified the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The lawmakers returned to finish the process hours after a mob stormed the Capitol building, roamed the halls and fought with officers. One woman was fatally shot.

In a rambling speech early Wednesday, Trump encouraged protesters to march to the Capitol, but he didn’t join them. Trump later said the rioters should “stay peaceful” and that he loved them but didn’t tell them to stop.

Months of spreading lies about election fraud culminated in the violent insurrection. Far-right extremists, white nationalists, Neo-Nazis and followers of the QAnon conspiracy movement were among those causing chaos at the Capitol.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

