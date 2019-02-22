Trump Limply Defends Acosta's Handling Of Sex Abuse Case: 'Seems Like A Long Time Ago'

Donald Trump gave a limp defense on Friday to accusations that Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta broke federal law when he was a prosecutor by signing a plea deal with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former hedge fund manager recruited underage girls in Florida and from overseas to work in an international sex ring.

Although Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution, he only served about a year because of a lenient deal that Acosta, the federal prosecutor overseeing the case at the time, made privately with Epstein’s attorney in 2007.

As part of the deal, the future Trump appointee agreed to keep the arrangement from Epstein’s victims.

Now, Acosta is coming under fire for the deal, but not, apparently, from the president himself, based on comments he made to reporters on Friday, according to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“I really don’t know too much about it. I know he’s done a great job as labor secretary and that seems like a long time ago,” Trump said.

Asked about criticism of Labor Sec’y Acosta for his handling as US Attorney of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse of underage girls, POTUS said “I really don’t know too much about it. I know he’s done a great job as labor secretary and that seems like a long time ago,” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 22, 2019

The collective reaction of many Twitter users seemed to be, “Same B.S., different day.”

Vile and totally unsurprising. Yeah, Acosta broke the law, scores of young girls abused. Whatever. And "Christians" support this guy? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 22, 2019

Others figured Trump had a reason for keeping mum about the scandal.

More like “I gave him the gig as payback for what he did for my pal Epstein” — Eric Lennox (@BigEasy5) February 22, 2019

Many people had a big problem with Trump’s use of the phrase “seems like a long time ago,” especially since he has claimed one of his reasons for wanting to build a border wall is to stop human sex trafficking, which he claimed last April was “worse than it’s ever been in the history of the world.”

"Seems like a long time ago" he ruined all those young peoples' lives permanently and forever. — Gene (@BusinessTimeWeb) February 22, 2019

“Seems like a long time ago” means “Move along, nothing to see here folks” — Blue Girl in a Red State (@barbstudebaker) February 22, 2019

Some Twitter users pointed out Trump’s close relationship with Epstein.

This wasn't that long ago! Keep going! pic.twitter.com/0KVmsw9ULZ — Sam Spadino #TrumpEpstein #manbunguy #dad (@samspadino) February 22, 2019

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump said of Epstein during a 2002 interview with New York magazine.“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” https://t.co/A9ZPNbQh09 — mjk (@mjk_4mjk) February 22, 2019

Some noticed the president’s comments fit a pattern...

Ever notice he never knows anything about white guys getting into trouble.... — Bill (@billkopitke) February 22, 2019

trump made a point in recent speech about women/girls/ children coming across our southern border and being sold off into slavery and prostitution....just empty words and who is surprised by that? — kevin smith (@plainkreb) February 22, 2019

Others pointed out that the president didn’t think the following incidents should be ignored because they also happened a long time ago.

Interesting. He cared a lot about Elizabeth Warren's Texas bar registration from the 1970s. Seems like this was a lot more recent — Doremus Jessup (@DoremusJess) February 22, 2019

And President Obama’s birth certificate from the early 1960s! — ʟᴇɪᴀ ɪɴ ʟᴀ ʟᴀ ʟᴀɴᴅ (@hey_leia) February 22, 2019

Ask him if it was as long ago as Monica Lewinsky? He seemed awfully upset about that in 2016. — By Grabthar's Hammer (@RealAceFox1) February 22, 2019

Was it a longer time than Ted Cruz's dad killing JFK? — Milton Berle's Cock (@MBCock) February 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Patton Oswalt couldn’t help but comment that the Acosta allegations are just one-third of a sex scandal hat trick.